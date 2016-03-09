Man arrested after turning over weapon to police

Wichita Falls Police said they spotted the 21- year- old Dominique Wilks walking in the middle of the road near 8th and Denver Tuesday night. Wichita Falls Police said when Wilks tried to walk around the unit they asked him to stop. Authorities said Wilks put his hands up, laid a handgun on the ground, and backed away as instructed.

The 21 year old was safely taken into custody, and was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

