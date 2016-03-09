There are over fourteen million cancer survivors living in America today. The fight against this deadly disease can be long and hard, but for some survivors here in Wichita Falls, a new program is helping in their healing process. Adult cancer survivors are reclaiming their health and lives thanks to Livestrong at the YMCA, a free program that helps them ease back into fitness. Participants work with trained, certified instructors to build muscle mass, strength, flexibility and boost self-esteem.

Donisha Reed, project manager of the program, says no one experiences cancer in the same way, and participants come to the 12-week program with different physical challenges and goals. Donisha and her staff make sure they personalize the program for each individual.

It depends on what type of cancer, what treatment, and what surgeries. Some muscles may or may not have been altered or removed or put in different places. So what we do is we take a look at the histories and have a verbal conversation with them to figure out what they want to work on first

The Wichita Falls YMCA became a provider of the nationally recognized community program, Livestrong at the YMCA, thanks to a grant they received in August from YMCA of the USA.

Organizers stress that the program is not about competition. Everyone goes at their own pace. Participants learn about wellness, stress reduction techniques and how to continue on the health track once the program ends. Since 2007, Livestrong has partnered with the YMCA of the USA to promote the importance of physical activity after a cancer diagnosis. Pre-registration is required for the program. To find out how to begin the registration process and receive enrollment forms, please contact Donisha Reed, program manager, at donisha@ymcawf.org or call 940-322-7816.

