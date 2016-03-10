Fatal morning crash in Knox County

A 22-year- old woman is dead after her car crashed into a UPS tractor-trailer truck this morning in Knox County. DPS troopers said it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning on Highway 82, about 4 miles west of Benjamin.

The driver of the car first hit a hog, and that disabled her car causing it to go out of control and into the path of the UPS truck.

The driver of the UPS truck tried to avoid the car, but couldn't. The driver of the care has been identified as Samantha Dimeo.

