Teacher Assaulted, Student Charged

A WFISD student is facing charges of Assault on Public Servant after police said she snatched a teachers glasses off.

Officers were called out to Harrel Accelerated Learning Center on February 17th.

Police said Marcilla Hernandez was being unruly in class, when a teacher asked her to leave.

During the incident, officer said Hernandez snatched the teacher's glasses of their face, injuring them.

When officers arrived on scene Hernandez was gone.

A warrant for her arrest was then issued. She was picked up at the Denver Alternative Center on Wednesday.

