Texoma's most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's most Wanted

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 03-11-2016

Dustin Lee Northrip

White Male

DOB: 04-21-81  Bro/Bro

215 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Theft of Motor Vehicle

Christopher Thomas Gerg

White Male

DOB: 11-05-86  Bro/Grn

149 Lbs. / 6’1” Tall
Wanted For: V.O.P – Inj/Child/Elderly/Disable w/int Bodily Injury

Jenny Dawn Page

White Female

DOB: 06-03-87  Bro/Grn

220 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation

Adam Aguilar Rubio

Hispanic Male

DOB: 08-07-90  Blk/Bro

230 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Fraud Use Or Poss Of ID Information - Elderly

Bobby Charles Gaines

Black Male

DOB: 05-23-95  Blk/Bro

165 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Agg Assault Family Violence

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016  KAUZ News All Rights Reserved 

Powered by Frankly