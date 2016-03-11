WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 03-11-2016

Dustin Lee Northrip White Male DOB: 04-21-81 Bro/Bro 215 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall Wanted For: Theft of Motor Vehicle Christopher Thomas Gerg White Male DOB: 11-05-86 Bro/Grn 149 Lbs. / 6’1” Tall Wanted For: V.O.P – Inj/Child/Elderly/Disable w/int Bodily Injury Jenny Dawn Page White Female DOB: 06-03-87 Bro/Grn 220 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation Adam Aguilar Rubio Hispanic Male DOB: 08-07-90 Blk/Bro 230 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall Wanted For: Fraud Use Or Poss Of ID Information - Elderly Bobby Charles Gaines Black Male DOB: 05-23-95 Blk/Bro 165 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall Wanted For: Agg Assault Family Violence

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

