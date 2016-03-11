SWAT serve warrant, two charged

A search warrant executed by the WFPD SWAT team two arrests on Friday morning.

Tiawiian Hogan, 28, and 53-year- old William Wilson were arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance after detectives recovered approximately 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and 5.2 grams of crack cocaine along with $1,000 in cash. CPS was called in after an infant was found inside the home when that warrant was served.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved