Two arrested on US 287

Lawrence Lane & Jermaine Rogers (Source: WFPD/KAUZ) Lawrence Lane & Jermaine Rogers (Source: WFPD/KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

A traffic stop along US 287 and State Highway 25 leads to drugs and the arrest of two suspects.

Lawrence Lane from Salem, Oregon and Jermaine Rogers from Houston, face charges of Possession of Marijuana over 4 ounces under 5 pounds.

Deputies said two and one-half pounds of high-grade marijuana was seized.

