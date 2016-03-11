Peeping Tom arrested in Lawton - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Peeping Tom arrested in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KAUZ) -

Across the Red River, Lawton Police has arrested a man for a peeping tom complaint from late February.

Rudolph Boston faces the charge following an investigation into the accusations.

Boston was arrested by the Lawton PD on Friday. He was booked into the city jail before being transferred for booking. 

