Purse Snatcher turns himself in to police - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Purse Snatcher turns himself in to police

Kelton Wilson (Source: LPD/KUZ) Kelton Wilson (Source: LPD/KUZ)
LAWTON, OK (KAUZ) -

A man police were looking for in connection with two recent purse snatchings incidents has turned himself in today.After the overwhelming response from social media, the suspect did turn himself early on Friday morning. Kelton Wilson junior was then placed under arrest for two counts of Grand Larceny. He was booked into the city jail on the listed charges without incident. 

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly