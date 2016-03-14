New Information on weekend murder

There is new information on the second murder investigation in Wichita Falls this year.

The lone suspect police took into custody after a shooting early Saturday morning told investigators she found a gun and angrily shot it.

The arrest affidavit of Ashlie Couch states, she told police that someone shot her cousin in the parking lot of a bar in the 300 block of north Scott St. Couch said she looked down and saw a gun on the ground. She picked it up and then went inside the bar and shot three times into the floor. Three people were inside the bar. One person later died from their wounds. Couch has not been charged in connection to that death at this time. Stay with Newschannel as we continue to follow this story for you.

