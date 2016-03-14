Alcohol possibly linked to Lawton car crash

Lawton authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in an accident early Sunday morning that killed one person. Police said Robin Culberson was driving eastbound on southeast Lee Boulevard when she attempted to turn northbound onto southeast 40th Street veering off the roadway crashing into a ditch.

Michael Wright was sitting in the backseat and was thrown to the front passenger seat.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Culberson was taken for blood testing after officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol on her breath at the scene... However, no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved