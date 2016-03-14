New Sheriff's Vehicles

Wichita County Sheriffs are going to be safer on the road thanks to new vehicles.

Wichita County Commissioners have approved six new Chevy Tahoes for the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. There is an agreement in the works to lease them through First Bank at a cost of $83,895. One of the new vehicles is replacing a Sheriff’s Tahoe that burned, about a year ago, after getting stuck in a median while trying to make a u-turn. The catalytic converter burned the grass underneath the vehicle which caught it on fire. Including today, the Commissioners have approved twenty-five new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office in the last two years. County Judge Gosson says they needs good vehicles to stay safe.

“We want them to be able to drive good vehicles that are safe because what they do can be dangerous and you need a good vehicle when you are in pursuit.”

Another subject being discussed at today’s meeting was the leaky roof problem at the Wichita County Jail. When it rains the roof leaks rainwater into the cells. The Commissioners are looking over several different options-either repairing the existing facilities, moving the jail or building a new facility.

Wichita County Commissioners also presented a proclamation at this morning's meeting. It declares tomorrow to be Absolutely Incredible Kid’s Day. Children from the campfire after-school program were at this morning's meeting to receive the proclamation. It's a day to honor children and adults are asked to write letters to kids expressing their encouragement and appreciation.

