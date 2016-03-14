Road rage culprit identity released

We now know the identity of a man charged in a road rage incident in Wichita Falls, which ended with two men pointing guns at each other.

Theodore Tripp is charged with aggravated assault family violence and aggravated assault.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday Tripp was driving on Kemp when he noticed his son and ex-wife in a truck with his ex-wife's new boyfriend

The man inside the black truck allegedly flipped off Tripp.

So, Tripp followed him to a home on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street and pulled out a gun.

Words were exchanged, when the truck driver went inside and brought out his gun.

He is not facing charges because police say he was at his home protecting himself.