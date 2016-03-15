Traffic Alert

Four-way stop intersections are being placed in Iowa Park this week. TxDOT crews will be installing new stop signs on the US 287 Frontage Roads at two locations. The first will be at FM 368 and one week later, 4-way stops will be placed on Johnson Rd.

Drivers on FM 368 and Johnson Rd have never had to stop at the frontage roads until now. Message boards will warn motorists about the new stops for one week.

FM 368 and the frontage roads are scheduled to make the switch on March 24th. The frontage roads at Johnson Rd will be installed and uncovered on March 31st. The four-way stops will be effective as soon as the signs are uncovered. This work is dependent on good weather for installation.

