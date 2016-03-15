New details on Ashley Furniture store fire

We have new information on the cause of a fire this weekend at Ashley Furniture in Wichita Falls.

That fire happened on Sunday at 6:20 a.m.

A Wichita Falls Fire Department investigation concluded the fire was a result of an electrical fault in the tower of that building. Birds may have played a role as well.

A general contractor inspected the building and has approved temporary work, the store will reopen this Friday, March 18th.

