Today is the 19th anniversary of Camp Fire's Absolutely Incredible Kid Day.

In honor of our nation's youth, adults are asked to write letters of encouragement and inspiration to the incredible kids in their lives and communities. It is a meaningful way to let children know how much they are appreciated.

Lives are changed by this simple act of love and kindness.

Anyone can participate, just imagine the impact of encouraging letters in lunch boxes, hidden in pockets left on pillows and tucked into backpacks.

