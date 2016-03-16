Traffic Alert

Barricades are up and travel lanes will be reduced on Westbound Southwest Parkway for an improvement project started this week. TxDOT has a contractor enclosing the drainage ditch that runs on the Northside of Southwest Parkway between McNeil and Hughes.

The job is basically identical to the drainage ditch that was enclosed at the McNeil intersection last year. The $1.8 million dollar project will also include enclosing two triangular shaped islands at Southwest Parkway and Fairway.

Westbound motorists will see 1-2 lanes closed during the project.

The work is expected to take nine months to complete.

