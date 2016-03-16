Traffic Alert

Barricades are up and travel lanes will be reduced on Westbound Southwest Parkway for an improvement project started this week. TxDOT has a contractor enclosing the drainage ditch that runs on the Northside of Southwest Parkway between McNeil and Hughes.
The job is basically identical to the drainage ditch that was enclosed at the McNeil intersection last year. The $1.8 million dollar project will also include enclosing two triangular shaped islands at Southwest Parkway and Fairway.
Westbound motorists will see 1-2 lanes closed during the project.
The work is expected to take nine months to complete.
Copyright 2016 KAUZ/ TxDOT All Rights Reserved
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.