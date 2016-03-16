Bowie Memorial Hospital sale meeting Cancelled

The sale of Bowie Memorial Hospital was set to be finalized during a meeting today, but that meeting has been cancelled.

Over the last few weeks, the hospital board has been trying to iron out the final details of the purchase by Dr. Hasan Farid Hashmi.

He wants to buy the main building and the auxiliary building for $1.5 million.

No word yet on why the meeting was cancelled.

This is the second cancelled meeting in the less than a week.

