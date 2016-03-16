New information in stabbing investigation

On December 11th Police said a man was stabbed in the chest at 7th and MLK, damaging his heart. Originally police thought the man was stabbed by Scott Adams, but an investigation later revealed it was actually Anthony Perry.

Perry has since been charged with Aggravated Assault, along with his brother, Eric Perry.

Officer said the brothers may have aided and assisted each other in the assault.

They also believe a money dispute is to blame for the incident.

