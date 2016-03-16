Car Wash Contribution

March 16th, 2016 - It's spring break for some, which means a lot of spring time traveling. Hitting the road doesn't only mean packing your bags, it could mean getting your car clean and if you do that on Saturday, you'll be helping one of Texoma's lakes. All-American Car Wash is holding its special event called Friends of the Lake Day---to help restore Lake Wichita. This Saturday fifty percent of the proceeds from every car washed will go to the Lake Wichita Revitalization Program. General Manager Jim Cadotte says All American Car Wash is a leader in water conservation so supporting the Lake Wichita Revitalization Program was a perfect fit, adding, that it's important for businesses to give back.

"We believe in giving back to the community and we encourage other business owners and other businesses, locally, to find a way for them to give and to support. This project would go a long way toward boosting not only our quality of life of our community but the economy of our community."

The Lake Wichita Revitalization Project aims to restore the lake so that it can provide social, recreational, environmental and economic benefits to our community.

The All-American Car Wash is a member of The Water Saver's Program and is committed to the proper handling of water.

By recycling their wash water it helps save lake water.

The event is Saturday March 19th at both All American Car Wash locations on Southwest Parkway and on Kell. two lucky winners will receive a fast-pass for one year of free washes.

