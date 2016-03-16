$10,000 reward for Texas fugitive - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

$10,000 reward for Texas fugitive

Israel Aguirre (Source: KAUZ) Israel Aguirre (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

A Crimestoppers reward has increased to $10,000 for a Texas fugitive.

Israel Aguirre is wanted for murder in connection with a 2002 homicide in Kaufman County.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Aguirre has ties to the Dallas area as well as Mexico. If you see him call Police.

