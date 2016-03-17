Ava Van Valen joined the Newschannel 6 Team in March 2016.

She comes to Texoma from Hollywood, California where she was a feature / health & wellness reporter. Her journalism background is diverse, she’s worked for Charlie Rose, Bloomberg News London Bureau and News 12 New York.

In her spare time, she enjoys working out, dining at the area’s many wonderful restaurants and taking trips to explore nearby cities such as Dallas, Austin and New Orleans. Ava loves living in Texoma and meeting new people.

Email Ava at avanvalen@kauz.com