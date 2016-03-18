WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 03-18-2016

Bobby Charles Gaines Black Male DOB: 05-23-95 Blk/Bro 165 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall Wanted For: Aggravated Assault - Family Violence Rebecca Marie Hiller White Female DOB: 11-30-76 Bln/Blu 140 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument Jonathan Koons White Male DOB: 08-11-74 Unk/Bro 210 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall Wanted For: Theft O/$2,500 -U/$30,000 Michael Allen Young Black Male DOB: 08-23-81 Bld/Bro 185 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall Wanted For: Theft O/$1,500 - U/$20,000 Jonathan Wells Dean White Male DOB: 04-07-67 Blk/Bro 150 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession Controlled Substance O/4g-U/200g

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved