Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 3 18 16
WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 03-18-2016
|
|
Bobby Charles Gaines
Black Male
DOB: 05-23-95 Blk/Bro
165 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Assault - Family Violence
|
|
Rebecca Marie Hiller
White Female
DOB: 11-30-76 Bln/Blu
140 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument
|
|
Jonathan Koons
White Male
DOB: 08-11-74 Unk/Bro
210 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall
Wanted For: Theft O/$2,500 -U/$30,000
|
|
Michael Allen Young
Black Male
DOB: 08-23-81 Bld/Bro
185 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Theft O/$1,500 - U/$20,000
|
|
Jonathan Wells Dean
White Male
DOB: 04-07-67 Blk/Bro
150 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession Controlled Substance O/4g-U/200g
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.
Together we can make a difference.
