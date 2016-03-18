MSU receives top ranking

Some programs at Midwestern State University are ranked high on the GoGrad "Best of Universities" list.

The university is ranked in the top ten of four lists.

MSU is ranked second in its most affordable small colleges for a master's degree in psychology. GoGrad assigned the school's master's program in health services administration, a third place ranking in its nationwide listing.

GoGrad analyzed data from government sources as well as hundreds of colleges and universities to identify the best not for profit schools. Go MSU!

