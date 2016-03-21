Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police is on the lookout for Leacole Shaunta Simpson.

She is charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.

She was born on May 12, 1984. She is described as a Black female with Black hair and Brown eyes. She weighs approximately 130 pounds and is 5' 4".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved