Man arrested after police find him illegally carrying a weapon

A man is behind bars after WFPD officers found him illegally carrying a handgun.

While on patrol Friday, police came across a man walking in the middle of the street near the 2500 block of Inglewood. Police stopped the man and asked him to identify himself. Police said Michael Deon Bragg appeared nervous in his attempt to identify himself, as his hands were shaking and he fumbled with his wallet.

Bragg then told police he had a knife in his possession. On further investigation police discovered Bragg was carrying a pistol and was not able to produce a the appropriate license. Bragg was arrested for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

