Dunkin' Donuts coming to the Wichita Falls Area

Dunkin Donuts fans rejoice!

The coffee chain is coming to Wichita Falls.

On Monday, the brand announced the signing of a multi-unit store development agreement with the new franchise group WF Donuts LLC.

The franchise group will develop three Dunkin Donuts restaurants and one multi-brand unit with Baskin-Robbins.

The first shop is set to open in 2017.

Dunkin Donuts is also seeking to expand throughout the state of Texas.

