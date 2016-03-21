Dickerson appears in court for re-sentencing - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Dickerson appears in court for re-sentencing

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Jenna Cherish Dickerson appeared in the 97th District Court this on Monday afternoon.

She was sentenced to ten years behind bars for a murder in 2011. She was sentenced to probation originally but violated it so she is now going to have to serve that sentence.

