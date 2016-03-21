Gamble sentenced for June theft

A man that pleaded guilty last month to a burglary in Wichita Falls was sentenced on Monday.

Brandon Leroy Gamble was in 30th District Court this morning.

Police said on June 22nd a hotel manager went to check on his business and found the door open.

Police searched the building and discovered all of the televisions were tampered with and one t-v was stolen.

Gamble was arrested after fingerprints matched him to the crime.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to 8 months in state jail.

