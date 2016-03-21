Highway Hazard

There have been two fatal accidents this year at the same Wilbarger County truck stop and may residents are asking the same question, why?

The Harrold Truck stop is located at an intersection on Highway 287 with a gas station. I spoke to drivers who frequent the truck stop and they have their own ideas about why the accidents are happening. Trucker Joe Wiggins who drives the roads night and day says, the city needs to build access roads.

"If we had access roads i think the whole problem would be eliminated and you it would keep the traffic so you could see what was coming and what wasn't coming and keep trucks from running in front of cars."

The accident happened on Sunday at about 8:45pm when an 18-wheeler, carrying a load of bees, was turning into the truck stop from the southbound lanes of 287. That's when a white Chevy pickup driven by 40 year old Travis Higginbothom of Merit, Texas crashed into the side of the truck and went under the trailer. Higginbothom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has a lot of yellow flashing lights, signage and rumble strips on the road to warn drivers. Director of Public Safety, DPS Trooper Dan Buesing says other factors, like speed, can play a part in these accidents.

Slow moving traffic mixed with high speeds can be a deadly. troopers say it really comes down to drivers paying attention when they are on the road and minimize distractions such as cell phone and navigation use.

