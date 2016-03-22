Traffic begins flowing as Northbound I-44 reopens after crash - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

BURKBURNETT, TX (KAUZ) -

Lanes have begun to reopen on I-44 northbound Near Burkburnett, after witness say a tractor-trailer caught fire on the Red River Bridge.

The accident blocked traffic on all northbound traffic as emergency units worked to put out the fire. Still word yet on any injuries.

This story will continue to update as more information becomes available.   

