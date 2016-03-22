New Vernon Fire Chief - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

VERNON, TX (KAUZ) -

The city of Vernon has named their new Fire Chief.

Earlier this month, Marcus Smith resigned from the Vernon Fire Chief position, after less than half a year in that position.

John J.J Oznick started with the Vernon Fire Department 15 year ago, and he's been serving as interim Fire Chief. There was an internal application process for the job, Oznick was the sole applicant.

