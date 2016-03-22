The Price of Parking - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

The Price of Parking

By Ava Van Valen, Morning Anchor
There's a price hike to park at Wichita Falls Regional Airport that some community members say they weren't aware of.  Last July, city councilors signed off on new parking machines for the airport that cost about $170,000. The facility received three new pay stations, two are located at the exit gates and one is inside the terminal. Before the parking fares increased, parking was a three dollar flat rate. An airport supervisor says all the extra money goes back into airport maintenance.

Airport officials say some people took advantage of the three dollar flat rate, using the lot as storage for their cars, sometimes for months at a time. 
All three new pay stations take credit and debit cards but only the pay station in the terminal takes cash. Some travelers told Newschannel Six that they had trouble swiping their cards in the new machines but airport officials say that glitch in the system is fixed.

There are meters in front of the airport for short term parking. Airport officials told Newschannel Six that they will not be raising the parking fare again.

  Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

  Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

  Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

