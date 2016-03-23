Police search for possible shooting suspects

Wichita Falls Police officers are on the scene of a possible shooting.

Police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Monroe Street around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said three Hispanic males, dressed in black and wearing masks barged into the home.

Police are not sure what happened inside, but they said two men ended up chasing the three Hispanic males, and that's when the possible shots may have been fired.

Police said one person did complain of a hand injury, but they don't know if they were shot.

Police also said the three Hispanic males are still on the loose.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved.