Missing MO teen found in Wichita Falls

WCSO deputies outside of home in Wichita Falls where missing teen was found and one other person taken into custody. (Source: KAUZ)

A man arrested in connection to a runaway teen found in Wichita Falls is now facing an additional charge.

The runaway teen from Springfield, Missouri, was found in Wichita Falls Last Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release by Springfield Police, a 17-year old girl left her home voluntarily on Feb. 13th, when her grandmother picked her up and took her to Texas, without the knowledge of her parents. She did leave her home in Springfield at her own will.

Wichita County Sheriff’s officials received information that Bobbie Carter, who had been missing for a month, was at a home on Star Avenue.

“We have been checking some various addresses around town, and we got a lead that she was possibly at this address, and it panned out,” said Wichita County Deputy Melvin Joyner.

When deputies arrived to the house, they approached a person the Springfield Police Department suggested may be involved in the case.

That other person was Irwin Rogers, a registered sex offender, has been revealed to be a family member of the teen.

Joyner said officials found the teen attempting to exit the home through the back of the house

Irwin Rogers was arrested for harboring a runaway and is now charged with prohibited sexual contact, a third degree felony. He is currently in the Wichita County Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved