Eat Better, Feel Better

March is National Nutrition Month. It is the perfect time to focus on eating the right foods to meet your nutritional needs.

Newschannel 6's Ava Van Valen met with registered dietician, Katie McKee today who says most people don't get the proper nutrients. The four essential nutrients are calcium, potassium, Vitamin D and fiber. McKee says that most people don't get as much of those as they should.

Fat free and low fat cheese, milk and yogurt can help fill nutrient gaps in our diets because they are a great source of calcium, potassium and Vitamin D.

For fiber, focus on whole grains as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.

If you are lactose intolerant there are plenty of lactose-free dairy foods on supermarket shelves. Some people can also build up their tolerance to lactose over time by sprinkling small amounts of cheese into soups or on vegetables. McKee says you can also start by drinking small amounts of milk, about four-ounces or half a cup, and then building up to larger amounts. Eating well also includes avoiding processed foods and choosing foods and beverages with less saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. It's important to focus on variety, amount and nutrition. Starting with small changes, even little adjustments to our diet, can add up to much healthier eating habits.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved