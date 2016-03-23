Two arrested for meth possession in a drug free zone - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Two arrested for meth possession in a drug free zone

Matthew Lary and Blake Chapa (Source: WFPD/KAUZ) Matthew Lary and Blake Chapa (Source: WFPD/KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

A traffic stop in Wichita Falls leads to two meth arrests.

Police said on Monday night officers pulled over a vehicle on McGregor and Bridwell after the driver failed to signal when turning.

The officer spotted a glass meth pipe in the car.

Both the driver and passenger, Matthew Larry and Blake Chapa were arrested and charged with Possession of Meth in a drug-free zone.

