Two arrested for meth possession in a drug free zone

A traffic stop in Wichita Falls leads to two meth arrests.

Police said on Monday night officers pulled over a vehicle on McGregor and Bridwell after the driver failed to signal when turning.

The officer spotted a glass meth pipe in the car.

Both the driver and passenger, Matthew Larry and Blake Chapa were arrested and charged with Possession of Meth in a drug-free zone.

