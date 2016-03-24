Texas wildfires - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Wildfires have burned about 85 square miles of grassland in the Texas panhandle since yesterday.

Those fires are partially contained today. Wildfires also continue to rage across the plains states.  

Authorities estimate that a wildfire that started yesterday has burned 625 square miles in Oklahoma and Kansas with another wildfire starting in Kansas just this morning.

