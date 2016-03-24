Council face objections to alcohol sale

The experience at a food truck competition in Young County will be enhanced by the sale of alcohol this year, but that decision was met with opposition by some residents.

On Thursday morning at the final reading and vote to allow the sale of alcohol at the food truck championship this summer, some residents of the dry city said the sale of alcohol at this event is not the will of the people.

While others said they attended last year's event and never even saw the designated area where alcohol was sold and consumed.

Thousands flocked to graham for this event last summer, and officials with the convention and visitors bureau are expecting it to be another big hit this year.

