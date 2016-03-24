The Yard reopens

If you've been missing "The Yard" in Wichita Falls, it's once again time to enjoy your favorite food trucks.

The yard will hold its first annual spring festival on Saturday as it opens for the season.

From noon to 5p.m., there will be games, a bounce house, and an Easter egg hunt.

There is a five dollar per family gate fee.

At 6 p.m., there will be live music.

All gate fees benefit the Arc of Wichita County.

