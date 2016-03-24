City officials remind homeowners of steps to avoid fines on yard-clippings

With seasonal yard work underway, property owners are being reminded that it is against city ordinance to blow grass clippings, leaves, or other yard waste into the streets.

Residents are encouraged to do the following:

1. Use a mulching mower that will leave grass clippings on the lawn.

2. Direct grass clippings away from streets, driveways, sidewalks, and other paved areas.

3. Sweep up grass clippings and return them to the lawn (grass is 85% water).

4. Set the lawn mower at a higher setting (over 2.5 inches) letting shorter blades fall back onto the lawn as natural fertilizer.

5. Sharpen mower blades every 1 - 3 years.

6. Mow when the lawn needs it, not on a fixed schedule.

7. Mix grass clippings with leaves and soil to make a backyard compost pile or participate in the City's Organic Recycling Program.

Other benefits of grass clipping management and recycling include:

1. Returning grass clipping to the lawn can reduce the need for fertilizers by 30 - 40% or more.

2. Lawns mowed higher are more competitive against weeds, withstand heat stress better, need less watering and are more resilient.

3. Leaving grass clippings in place is the equivalent of 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 ft² - the same amount resulting from 1 fertilizer application.

If a citizen sees an individual or lawn company leaving or blowing yard waste into the street please call 761-7477 to provide the address of the location and if applicable, the name of the company. Violations may result in penalties and fines up to $2,000. For more information please contact the Public Works Department at 761-7477.

