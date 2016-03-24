Kreidler sentenced

A man charged with aggravated kidnapping in Wichita Falls is sentenced today.

It all happened in May of 2014.

James Kreidler's arrest affidavit states he called his brother and said he kidnapped an ex-girlfriend.

The victim told police he held a gun to her head and assaulted her, then sexually assaulted her in two different locations before she was able to escape.

Kreidler has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

