Two arrested after call about suspicious activity

A call to Wichita Falls police about a suspicious person lands two men behind bars.

Officers say they found Johnny Gregory, and Mark Laningham rummaging around in a vacant house on the 3800 block of Old Iowa Park Road.

When Police arrived on scene they first discovered a Silver Kia parked behind the residence and found the two inside.

Both were arrested for Burglary of a Habitation.

Property recovered included household furnishings, personal property and clothing items.

