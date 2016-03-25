Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 3 25 16
WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 03-25-2016
Samantha Gipson
White Female
DOB: 10-22-93 Bln/Blu
120 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Forgery
Jason Lee Evartt
White Male
DOB: 12-17-80 Brn/Blu
200 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond – Assault Family Violence
Dewayne Brisco
Black Male
DOB: 07-28-85 Blk/Bro
178 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Harassment by person in Correctional/Detention
Ricky Thompson
White Male
DOB: 10-21-68 Blk/Bro
210 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation – Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone
Keli Gholson
Black Female
DOB: 08-26-80 Blk/Bro
170 Lbs. / 5’0” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Information
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
