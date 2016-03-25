Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 3 25 16

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 03-25-2016

Samantha Gipson White Female DOB: 10-22-93 Bln/Blu 120 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Forgery Jason Lee Evartt White Male DOB: 12-17-80 Brn/Blu 200 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall Wanted For: Surety Off Bond – Assault Family Violence Dewayne Brisco Black Male DOB: 07-28-85 Blk/Bro 178 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Harassment by person in Correctional/Detention Ricky Thompson White Male DOB: 10-21-68 Blk/Bro 210 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall Wanted For: Bond Revocation – Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone Keli Gholson Black Female DOB: 08-26-80 Blk/Bro 170 Lbs. / 5’0” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Information

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

