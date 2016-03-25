Texoma's most wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's most wanted

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 03-25-2016

Samantha Gipson

White Female

DOB: 10-22-93  Bln/Blu

120 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Forgery

Jason Lee Evartt

White Male

DOB: 12-17-80  Brn/Blu

200 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond – Assault Family Violence

Dewayne Brisco

Black Male

DOB: 07-28-85  Blk/Bro

178 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Harassment by person in Correctional/Detention

Ricky Thompson

White Male

DOB: 10-21-68  Blk/Bro

210 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation – Possession of   Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone

Keli Gholson

Black Female

DOB: 08-26-80  Blk/Bro

170 Lbs. / 5’0” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Information

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

