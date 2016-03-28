Deputies find hash lab in U-Haul truck

Wichita County Sheriff's Deputies arrested one man over the weekend after finding a hash lab inside a U-Haul truck.

Deputies saw the U-Haul closely following a Toyota on US 287 on Saturday, just after 11 a.m.

When deputies pulled the two over, they said both drivers had conflicting stories.

They searched the Toyota and found over $11,000, which the driver said belonged to the man in the U-Haul.

A Wichita County K-9 then searched the U-Haul and found 52 pounds of hydroponic marijuana and other items used to manufacture hash.

The driver of the U-Haul 47-year-old Richard Nuckols was arrested and charged with possession and money laundering.

