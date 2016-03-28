Jail Progress Report

Wichita County Commissioners are checking much-needed repairs off their to-do list in an effort to renovate the county jail.

The county commissioners went over the Jail Annex work orders Monday with members of the Wichita County Sheriff's Office and the list is getting shorter. In today's meeting, they discussed the jail door mechanisms that need to be updated to make the cell doors operational.

The sheriff's office is working with a contracting company to make those repairs which will cost somewhere in the ballpark of $30,000 dollars. County Judge Woody Gossom Jr. says they're chipping away at the work orders.

"Generally speaking, that list is way down from the 200 it had outstanding to 41 completed. There are less than 61 outstanding work orders right now."

Last Monday, the County Commissioners awarded a bid to renovate the jail's showers estimated at about $185,000. The sheriff's office is working on a schedule with contractors and the renovations should be complete within the next 3 to 5 weeks.

The items on Monday's work list are just a few of the on-going projects to try to fix the structural problems plaguing the jail. Just last week, Sheriff David Duke told Newschannel 6 that, "All of the repairs may work temporarily but overall it's not going to work out. It's like putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound."

So far, there is no date for the next inspection, but it could happen at any time.

