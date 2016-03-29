Mother who threatened chase suspect speaks out

The Lawton woman who threatened a man who broke into her apartment while he was running from police is speaking out.

She says she went into 'mama bear mode' after finding him in her daughter's room.

Kevin Knight led Lawton police on a chase after they tried to pull him over on a traffic stop.

He ended up crashing his car into a fence and ran into Deanna Garcia's home.

Garcia grabbed the hatchet that she keeps by her bed and yelled at him to get out of her house.

"To be honest, I wasn't even thinking. It was just protect my family. That's all that I was thinking about, protect my family. I didn't even know if he had a gun. I didn't know if he had anything.">

"I mean I don't have any other protection. I have two sons, and I believe in guns, but I don't have one so my handy hatchet," said Garcia.

Knight’s refusal to pull over lead officers on a brief chase and his eventual arrest in 400 block of Southwest H Avenue in Lawton.

The 27-year-old was driving with a suspended license and broken brake light .

Authorities said after crashing Knight ran into an alley with a gun in his hand and ran through two people's houses rifling through the drawers in one of the homes.

Knight was booked into the Lawton City Jail for eluding police and is also facing other charges such as Drug possession and Burglary.

