U.S Congressman Mac Thornberry is hosting the 13th District's Service Academy Forum for high school students interested in pursuing an education at a U.S. Service Academy.

The event takes place on April 2nd at the region Nine Education Service Center.

It will begin at 9:30 in the morning and run until 11:30 a.m.

Those eligible to attend must be at least 17 and did not pass their 23rd birthday by the entry date.

