Crash Kills Motorcyclist

WAURIKA, OK (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle wreck Tuesday night. 

They say 54-year-old James David Alley lost control of bike on Highway 79, near Petrolia around 5pm.

When paramedics arrived, Alley was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

