Heroes On The Water is a national program that gives participants a chance to decompress from combat stress and the physical challenges of rehabilitation by taking guided fishing, canoe and kayaking trips. It's a therapeutic group experience, set in nature, to help the healing process and now it could become a vital part of the lives of veterans in Texoma.

The Lake Wichita Revitalization Project is partnering with the national Heroes On The Water program to build a paddling trail. It's all part of the 55 million dollar plan to restore Lake Wichita - but this part of the revitalization will be done to help the men and women who fought for our country.

The proposed two mile paddling trail and fishing area will be accessible for those with physical disabilities, a serene place for them to fish, canoe and kayak.

The committee chairman of the revitalization project, Steve Garner, says this is an opportunity to serve our veterans.

"This is an opportunity right in our own back yard to serve those veterans with a recreational opportunity - if you talk to the medical personnel that Heroes On The Water work with this is a great way for them to rehab and get into some type of normal physical activity."

The cost for the kayak and canoe paddling trail will be about 3 million dollars. The project partners are halfway through the approval process.

Once the permit is issued and the funds are raised, the city can implement the construction.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved.